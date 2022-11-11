Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Shania Twain to headline Tortuga Music Fest 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE - Music's biggest beach party will return to Fort Lauderdale Beach in 2023.

The Tortuga Music Festival, celebrating its 10th anniversary, will be April 14th, 15th, and 16th.

The festival features some of the biggest names in country music. Next year's event will include performances by Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Shania Twain, Jake Owens, Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce, Brett Young, Lauren Alaina, Deana Carter, Dylan Scott, and Niko Moon.

Other performers include Wiz Khalifa, The Wallflowers, Collie Buddz, Kidd G, Tropidelic, and DJ Rock.

There will also be a special performance by Ray Wylie Hubbard. Click Here for full line up.

Last year featured performances by Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, John Pardi, Cole Swindell, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, and Lee Brice.

Upwards of 30,000 people are expected at the beach each day.

Passes will go on sale Friday, November 18th, at 10 a.m.

They can be purchased at tortugamusicfestival.com. (As of this writing the site is down, organizers hope to have it up and running soon)

According to festival organizers, "Together with Rock The Ocean, #TortugaFest pairs country, rock, and today's top music with meaning by raising awareness about marine conservation and issues affecting the world's oceans."

Those planning to go should note that there is no designated event parking.

Attendees are encouraged to use a ride share service or the <a href="http://www.tortugamusicfestival.com/getting-here/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi</a>. Taxis and rideshare services will use Harbor Drive for passenger pick up and drop off. Rideshares could face fines for picking up or dropping off at any other location.