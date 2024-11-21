Rising comic and Kendall native Brittany Brave transforms life experiences into laugh-out-loud material

MIAMI — Kendall native and rising comic Brittany Brave knows one thing for certain: When she takes the stage, a Miami joke is inevitable.

Here's one from a recent show in New York City:

"I do comedy in Florida," she said during a recent show in New York City. "The fact that I get to do comedy in New York and I can get through this set without saying 'empanada,' 'Pequino' or 'Bad Bunny is phenomenal.'"

At 33, this promising comic has transformed her life experiences into laugh-out-loud material that captures the essence of Miami's unique culture.

CBS News Miami asked Brave about her school years growing up in Kendall.

"Oh, Dante B. Fascell for elementary, Howard A. Doolin for middle school, [and] Felix Varela Senior High for high school. Important to note — I was class president all four years and I had a peaceful transition of power when I graduated," she giggled.

You can call her all sorts of things, but don't call Brave a "comedienne."

"Whatever you do, don't call me a 'comedienne,'" she laughed. "I'm a comic. 'Comedienne' sounds like I'm telling ' joke-kettes' with barrettes."

Brave's comedy began from a personal transformation. After leaving a three-year abusive relationship, she found healing through stand-up. Now, she's a vocal advocate for domestic violence awareness, using her platform to throw benefit shows.

Her comedy is also a love letter to Miami, filled with razor-sharp observations that locals will instantly recognize:

"All the women here in Miami are beautiful, sexy, well-dressed. The men? They look like they're straight out of Grand Theft Auto!"

She captures the city's essence perfectly.

"Everything's based on vibes. Everyone's pronoun is 'bro,'" she explained. "It's a beautiful place that can be so frustrating—but you have to laugh at Miami, and I will say out of all the places that I've traveled to across the country, I will give Miami one big credit: Miami can laugh at itself and it does."

On Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Brave will headline at the Carnival Studio Theater in the Adrienne Arsht Center — a milestone she never expected.

"I believe I'm the first local comedian to headline here," she said.

She's come a long way from performing in tiny empanada shops next to funeral homes.

If you want to see Brave live, visit arshtcenter.org to grab your tickets.