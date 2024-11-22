Kendall-area residents can now dispose used motor oil at local recycling center

MIAMI - Residents living in Southwest Miami-Dade County can now take their used motor oil to a new county recycling site at the Sunset-Kendall Trash and Recycling Center.

The center is located in the 8000 block of SW 107th Avenue. The site joins eight existing facilities across the county where residents can safely dispose of used motor oil.

"Proper disposal of motor oil is crucial for protecting our environment and waterways," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "By expanding recycling options, we're fostering a culture of sustainability and safeguarding our community's health. Together, we can ensure a cleaner and greener Miami-Dade for generations to come."

The county said they collected over 42,000 gallons of oil in 2023 and 25,000 gallons during the first half of 2024.

There are also plans in the works to expand collection sites to West Little River, Eureka Drive and West Perrine.

"Expanding motor oil recycling options reflects our commitment to both residents and the environment," said Aneisha Daniel, Director of the Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM). "The Sunset-Kendall site marks another step toward building a Zero Waste Miami-Dade."

Miami-Dade residents are reminded that they can also recycle used motor oil at Home Chemical Collection centers and mobile events hosted by the DSWM.

For more information on locations and recycling programs, visit the Miami-Dade County DSWM website.