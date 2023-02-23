Keith Moses: Police body cam video captures moment suspect wanted in 3 Orlando murders arrested

Bodycam video of arrest of suspect in slaying of 3 people in Orlando

ORLANDO -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released video of the arrest of the man accused of killing three people, including a young girl and a Central Florida television news reporter.

Keith Melvin Moses is seen in a booking photo after he was arrested following a series of shootings on Feb. 22, 2023 in the Pine Hills neighborhood in Orange County, Florida. Orange County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

The body cam video, shared on the sheriff's office Twitter account, shows officers approaching Keith Melvin Moses, 19, in the moments after five people were shot in Orlando during a series of brazen killings.

"Get on your face!" the officers yell as they take Moses down.

"Let me go!" Moses yells. "They're killing me! Let me go!"

The video shows the deputies placing Moses in handcuffs while he continues to yell that he can't breath.

The arrest capped a shooting spree in Orlando that began Thursday morning but would ultimately leave three people dead and two others wounded.

According to the police report, Moses was the passenger in the backseat of a car that was traveling in the 6100 block of Hialeah Street in around 11:15 a.m. when he opened fire on a woman who was in the front seat.

That woman, identified as Nathacha Augustin, 38, died at the scene after she was shot in the left side of her chin, according to the arrest warrant.

After that shooting, news crews arrived in the area to begin reporting on the killing when Moses apparently returned and opened fire on a television news crew from Spectrum News 13.

The station identified the reporter who lost his life as Dylan Lyons, 24, and said photographer Jesse Walden was critically injured.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a press conference Wednesday evening that the suspect then allegedly went to a home where he fatally shot T'Yonna Major and critically wounded her mother.

Mina said Moses has been formally charged in the murder of Augustin and authorities expect additional charges for the four shootings in the afternoon.

A motive for the killings remains unclear, authorities have said.