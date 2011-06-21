Guide to having safe drinking water after a storm

MIAMI (CBS4) - Water is the one hurricane supply you can't live without. Before a storm approaches, or makes landfall, you should have a plan set in place so you won't run dry after the storm. You've seen the lines of people waiting for drinking water, but there is simply no need for that. A little planning means you can have all the drinking water you need, for free.

The main thing to remember is to know how much drinking water you will need if the water supply is tainted.

You need 5 gallons for each person in your home to cover the 72 hours, or 3 days, you could be without water.You may be without air conditioning, and the heat could make you want more water.

The bags can be stored in a freezer where they will conform to the size of your freezer. They will also keep frozen foods colder for a longer period of time. Bottles may also be frozen and used to keep your freezer and refrigerator cool longer when the power goes out.

Important Note: water expands as it is frozen. Therefore, only fill items headed for the freezer about 90 percent full.

, but only as a last resort. Any water you use from the tap, if available, should be boiled briskly or purified with a few drops of unscented household bleach per gallon. Let the water sit for a while after adding bleach. Even without an official boil water order, it's safer to assume it needs to be purified until the all-clear is sounded. If you have power, be wary of ice makers, either at home or at restaurants, until the all-clear is sounded for the water supply. The ice could have been made with tainted water.

These simple suggestions should keep you hydrated during and after a hurricane.