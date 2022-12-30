Keep it safe if you plan to ring in the New Year with a bang

MIAMI - New Year's Eve is a time of celebration.

While some people will raise a glass to the new year, others will welcome it with a bang - literally. Fireworks can be a lot of fun when used safely, but they can also cause serious property damage, severe injury, and even death.

In 2021, there were about 11,500 related fireworks injuries, more than 1,100 involved sparklers.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said you should only buy fireworks from approved vendors and always read the instructions.

Light fireworks in a driveway or paved surface. Keep fireworks away from anything that can possibly burn. Remember to light one firework at a time and move away quickly. Never point or throw fireworks at people or animals. Never try to relight or handle fireworks that did not ignite the first time.

Never let young children use fireworks or sparklers as they can cause third-degree burns if not handled properly. Glow sticks are a fantastic way for young kids to celebrate safely.

You should always keep a garden hose or bucket of water close in case of an emergency. Also, soak used fireworks in water before throwing them in the trash to prevent a trash fire.