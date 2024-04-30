Watch CBS News
Keep an umbrella handy, scattered showers & a few storms throughout the day

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Tuesday 4/30/2024 7AM
South Florida Weather for Tuesday 4/30/2024 7AM 00:26

MIAMI - A soggy start across parts of South Florida with scattered showers around.

The rain chance is highest on Tuesday due to plenty of moisture and a disturbance moving through. More showers and storms will develop inland and then push eastward across South Florida in the afternoon and evening.

next-wx-5-day-pop.png
Drier late week NEXT Weather

We remain unsettled on Wednesday with the potential for wet weather. Passing showers will move in during the morning hours with scattered showers possible throughout the day.

Late week it will be warmer and drier with low rain chances on Thursday and Friday. The breeze builds again this weekend with spotty showers on Saturday and a few showers on Sunday.

The first weekend of May highs will remain below normal in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 8:39 AM EDT

