Kamala Harris supporters react to election loss

MIAMI - Hundreds of supporters gathered at the historic yard of Howard University in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon to hear from Vice President Kamala Harris.

As she approached the podium, Harris shared a message of gratitude and resilience, urging her supporters to remain engaged in the face of adversity.

"To the young people who are watching, it is okay to feel sad and disappointed, but please know it's going to be okay," Harris said.

"On the campaign, I would often say, when we fight, we win, but here's the thing, sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn't mean we won't win. The important thing is, don't ever give up. Don't ever stop trying to make the world a better place. You have power."

CBS News Miami spoke with several of Harris's supporters earlier in the day, who expressed a mix of emotions following the election results, reflecting their concerns for the future and the impact of the incoming administration on the values they hold dear.

"Frustrated," said Maureen Casey, who works in the disability community. "I work in the disability community, so the work we do is centered on the most vulnerable people in our community and the way in which President-elect Trump has talked about people with disabilities. He has degraded them." Casey, a mother raising a child with a disability, voiced concerns for the future, saying, "Where she is today is only because of the work other civil rights activists created, and I'm concerned about the future."

Another supporter, Natasha, expressed her sadness and disappointment. "Disappointed, heartbroken, and it was really disheartening," she said. "I think that for me, as a young Black woman in America, I was really hopeful for the outcome of what this election would be."

Supporter Ingrid Dupree shared a message of faith, saying, "My faith is not in Trump; my faith is in God, you know what I mean. If we do what we're supposed to do, pray for him."

Throughout her speech, Harris emphasized the importance of unity and the peaceful transfer of power, reminding her audience that these principles are at the core of American democracy. Her words struck a hopeful note for supporters looking for ways to remain engaged and hopeful in the face of disappointment.