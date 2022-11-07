Kalera brand lettuce recalled at Publix stores due to possible Salmonella

MIAMI - Lettuce sold at Publix stores under the Kalera brand is being recalled due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Salmonella can often cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain in healthy people.

Experts say that in rare circumstances, Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections.

Consumers who have purchased this lettuce are urged to throw them away or return to place of purchase for a refund.