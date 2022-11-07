Watch CBS News
Local News

Kalera brand lettuce recalled at Publix stores due to possible Salmonella

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Lettuce sold at Publix stores under the Kalera brand is being recalled due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Salmonella can often cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain in healthy people.

Experts say that in rare circumstances, Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections.

Consumers who have purchased this lettuce are urged to throw them away or return to place of purchase for a refund. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 3:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.