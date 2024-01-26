Justin Timberlake to perform at Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami in June

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

MIAMI — Justin Timberlake fans: Get ready to "Rock Your Body" as the Grammy Award-winning singer is coming to South Florida this summer.

Timberlake announced on his social media Friday the North American dates for his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" and Miami will be one of his several tour stops in June.

On June 15, the former *NYSNC member will perform at Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami. Tickets are expected to go on sale on February 2 at 10 a.m.

Before the tour announcement, Timberlake teased his first new album release in six years, titled "Everything I Thought It was," with a short video on social media narrated by actor Benicio Del Toro. Also, he announced a one-night-only free concert in New York City on January 31, which is his birthday.

Timberlake, 42, is regarded as one of the most influential entertainers of his generation. Sometimes referred to as the "Prince of Pop," he first came into the spotlight as a child making appearances on musical television shows before becoming a main cast member of Disney's Mickey Mouse Club in the mid-1990s.

However, he eventually rose to international prominence in 1997 as one of the lead vocalists for the boyband *NSYNC. After the band split, Timberlake went on to have a successful solo career, selling over 88 million records and becoming one the best-selling musical artists in the world.

In 2008, he focused on acting and went on to star in several films in the late 2000s and early 2010s, such as "The Love Guru," "The Social Network," "Bad Teacher," "Friends with Benefits" and "In Time."

Timberlake's last album, "Man of the Woods," was released in 2018, and earned him the No. 1 debut spot on the Billboard Hot 200.