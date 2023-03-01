Justin Bieber concerts canceled on ticket sales sites

Justin Bieber diagnosed with rare disorder Justin Bieber says half his face is paralyzed due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome 01:10

Justin Bieber's remaining concert dates appear to have been canceled on sites like Ticketmaster and Live Nation. This comes after the singer postponed many dates of his Justice World Tour last year due to health reasons.

In June 2022, the singer postponed several dates after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which partially paralyzed his face. The disorder comes from the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles, which can live in your nerves, according to the Mayo Clinic. Ramsay Hunt affects facial nerves and can even cause hearing loss.

In September, he announced he was postponing several more tour dates to focus on his health and in October, the rest of his tour, which was set to travel to Europe and Asia, was postponed, according to AEG Presents, the tour promoter.

The tour had already been postponed from its original start date in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour was set to pick up in March 2022, but now, it appears all postponed dates are off. March concerts set for Manchester, U.K.; Paris, France; Krakow, Poland; and Docklands, Australia, are canceled on Ticketmaster. Postponed concerts in the U.S. that had not been assigned dates are canceled on ticket seller AXS. Live Nation lists "no upcoming events" for the singer.

CBS News has reached out to AEG for more information and is awaiting response. There is no tour information listed for the Justice World Tour on AEG or Bieber's websites.

After being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt, Bieber posted a video of himself on Instagram, explaining the condition. One side of his face appeared frozen and only one eye was blinking. "Obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down," said Bieber, who turned 29 on March 1. He appeared back on stage in August and shared many photos and videos from subsequent performances.

During the second round of postponement, he did not explain the health reasons that led to his decision.