Justice Dept. says law signed by Gov. DeSantis is unconstitutional

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

TALLAHASSEE - The US Department of Justice said a new law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, that restricts Chinese land ownership in Florida is unconstitutional.

DeSantis has said that the goal is to protect his state from one of the biggest security threats to the US.

The Justice Department filed a statement of interest in federal court in Tallahassee arguing that the law violates the Fair Housing Act. The filing also alleges the law also runs counter to the equal protection clause in the 14th Amendment.

Desantis, who is running for the Republican nomination for president, said he is standing up to China and that President Joe Biden is too weak on foreign policy.

The law is scheduled to take effect on July 1st. 

First published on June 29, 2023 / 6:19 AM

