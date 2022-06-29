Watch CBS News
Local News

Jury selected for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz penalty trial, gets underway July 18th

By Ted Scouten

/ CBS Miami

Jury chosen in penalty phase of Parkland shooter trial
Jury chosen in penalty phase of Parkland shooter trial 01:48

FORT LAUDERDALE - The jury panel is now set for the penalty phase trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

On Wednesday afternoon, 12 jurors - seven men and five women - will be sworn in along with 10 alternates.

The jury will decide whether Cruz, 23, receives a sentence of life in prison without parole or death by lethal injection. They must be unanimous for Cruz to get the death penalty. If at least one votes for life, that will be Cruz's sentence.

Last October, Cruz pleaded guilty to the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th, 2018. He also pleaded guilty to 17 counts of attempted murder.

The jury selection process started three months ago with about 1,800 prospective panelists. It concluded Wednesday morning with the final selection of alternates. At one point, the defense said they did not accept the jury panel. They were able to strike one of the alternates.

During the proceeding, Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer questioned Cruz.

"Mr. Cruz have you had the opportunity to participate in the jury selection process with your attorneys," she asked.

"I don't know what was going on. I trust my attorneys 100 percent," he replied.

"You don't know we're in jury selection?" she said.

"I thought we were done," Cruz replied.

"Right, but the jury selection process when people come in and they tell us their names, where they work and so on and so on. You were here for that, correct?" she asked.

"Yeah," he said.

"So you did participate in listening to what they said and the selection process," she asked.

"Yes," he replied.

The trial is set to begin on July 18th. Judge Scherer was adamant that she will not delay the start again.

Ted Scouten

Multiple Emmy award winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face at the scene of international stories that have affected South Florida since 1998.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 12:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.