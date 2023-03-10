Broward jury finds Analiz Osceola guilty of 2015 death of 3-year-old stepson

HOLLYWOOD – On Friday afternoon, a Broward jury found Analiz Osceola guilty in the death of her 3-year-old stepson.

Back on March 19, 2015, Hollywood police found the body of the child, Ahizya Osceola in a garbage bag stuffed inside a cardboard box.

Authorities charged Analiz, 32, with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The medical examiner reported that the little boy suffered terrible injuries, finding bruises all over his body, gouge marks on his neck and that blunt impact abdominal trauma killed him.

Investigators said Analiz Osceola performed CPR on the boy on the morning he died and left him in bed even though she knew he was deceased.

Detectives said after people in the home left for work, she hid the boy's body.

Analiz had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

She will be sentenced in April and could face 31 years in prison.