Julio Iglesias Jr. collaborates with Miami producer to release upcoming greatest hits album

MIAMI - As the son of Julio Iglesias, the biggest-selling Latin recording artist of all time, Julio Iglesias Jr. saw from early on what true superstardom looks like.

"I would go to class and all my friends' mothers used to ask me about my dad. I used to be really weirded out about it," Julio Jr. told CBS4's Lisa Petrillo recently.

"They would ask 'When is your dad coming to pick you up? And that's when I started realizing how important my dad was in the music world ."

Julio Jr. moved to Miami in 1985 with his father and siblings as a small child and never looked back.

"I came from Spain. I barely spoke English. I think Miami is one of those places that everybody loves with beautiful beaches, great people, and great weather. Miami is special for everybody," he said.

Julio Jr. is also close with his younger brother, pop superstar Enrique Iglesias.

"Enrique lives right across the bridge from me, so we play tennis together. We hang out. He's also an amazing guy. He's the coolest." Julio Jr. said.

Julio sings in four languages and in 2015, he toured with his father, opening for him all over the world.

Then one night his dad changed things up.

"My dad was doing a show here in Miami at the arena and he called me out on stage and said 'let's sing a song together.' "

The duo sang the song "To All the Girls I've Loved Before."

"It was very special and very nerve-racking because, I was like wow," he said.

Julio is now working with Miami's own legendary music producer Rudy Perez on an upcoming album titled "Under the Covers."

It's a selection of 10 well-known hits, including his first released single where he sings along with the late great artist Benny Mardones on his 1980s hit "Into the Night."

"Everybody knows it. Everybody loves that song and I love the way my voice blended in with Benny's. I love this song," he said.

This week, he released a Stevie Wonder medley with singer Brian McKnight that will also be on the new album.

Petrillo asked what his career path has meant to him and what he wants going forward.

"I just want to keep on doing what I'm doing. I want to keep on performing and recording. It's amazing that I've gotten to travel so much and got to meet so many different people. It's just amazing to do what you love," he said.

Julio's new album 'Under the Covers' will be released on February 14th, 2023 on all music platforms.

He is planning a new tour afterwards.