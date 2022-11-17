Judge appoints receiver for Hammocks HOA after board members accused of theft, fraud

MIAMI - Days after five current and former members and a vendor for the Hammocks Community Association were accused of stealing at least a million dollars in association funds, the case has been placed in front of a judge.

During a hearing Thursday, residents impacted by the theft packed a courtroom and aired out their frustrations to a judge about what they say happened to them going back to 2017.

The judge also designated a receiver to work with a provisional board of directors, until new elections.

The HCA oversees 40 communities and over 6,500 units in West Kendall.

The charges stem from a long-running probe that last year that led to the arrest of then HCA president Marglli Gallego. She's accused of diverting $100,000 for her personal use.

Investigators said Gallego that when she was the association's treasurer from 2015 to 2017, she redirected HCA funds totaling $49,826 to a private investigations firm, KP Assurance, for surveillance work on a home Gallego owns with her husband outside of the Hammocks community.

She's accused of HCA resources to go after enemies, harass rival association members, and sue people she felt were "targeting her unjustly."

Gallego is now facing additional charges.

Also charged is Gallego's husband, Antonio Gonzalez, who is accused of running two companies that reaped at least $1.26 million in HCA funds, current HCA president Monica Isabel Ghilardi, board member Myriam Arango Rodgers, and Yoleidis Lopez Garcia who served on the board between 2016 and 2022.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said that there are millions of dollars in "questionable expenses" and more arrests are possible during this ongoing investigation.

"Racketeering and money laundering are usually terms associated with drug cartels and drug transactions and organized crime. Never would anyone have connected these terms with the daily operations of a south Florida HOA. It is alleged that these individuals taken into custody today transformed the association into a criminal enterprise intended to benefit certain board members and their relatives and relatives' businesses," Fernandez Rundle said Tuesday in announcing the arrests.

To finance the "criminal enterprise," the state attorney said some homeowners saw their HOA fees go up 400 percent. Shannon Baratz said the fees for her one-bedroom condo had doubled.

"I am paying nearly $500 in HOA fees. I am paying almost $500 if you can believe that," she said. "This is ridiculous. I have had one hell of a year and this has really set me back. I am glad arrests have been made. Progress is being made."

"Today is a good day for the Hammocks, for the Hammocks community, and for all of the associations out there that are going through this, pay attention, this could happen to you too. There are homeowners out there that really can't afford it. There were homeowners when we were knocking on doors making them aware of this increase, literally looked at me with tears in their eyes and said that I can't afford this," said Idalmen "Chicky" Ardisson.

The appointment of the receiver will not impact how much the residents pay, the December payment remains the old fee before the increase.