Judge sets May 2024 trial date for Donald Trump in documents case
FLORIDA -- A federal judge ordered Friday that the trial in the classified documents case that special counsel Jack Smith brought against former President Donald Trump begin in mid-May 2024.
US District Judge Aileen Cannon scheduled jury selection to begin on May 14 at the federal courthouse in Ft. Pierce, Florida. She said a two-week trial period would then begin on May 20.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
