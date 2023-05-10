Watch CBS News
Judge in Nikolas Cruz case, Elizabeth Scherer resigns

MIAMI -- Judge Elizabeth Scherer who presided over the case of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has resigned.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Scherer, 46, submitted her letter of resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The newspaper said her resignation takes effect June 30.

Earlier this year the Florida Supreme Court granted a Death Row inmate's request to disqualify her from his case because of actions after Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was sentenced to life in prison last year. 

The Supreme Court unanimously agreed that Judge Scherer should be disqualified from the case of Death Row inmate Randy Tundidor.

The request came after Scherer on Nov. 2 sentenced Cruz to life in prison in the 2018 murders of 17 students and faculty members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scherer could not sentence Cruz to death because a jury did not unanimously recommend the death penalty. 

