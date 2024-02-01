Watch CBS News
U.S.

Former CIA software engineer sentenced to 40 years on espionage and child pornography charges

By Cara Tabachnick

/ CBS News

Former CIA software engineer Joshua Adam Schulte was sentenced to 40 years on espionage and child pornography charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. 

Schulte was convicted in July 2022 of eight federal charges stemming from accusations that he was behind the largest theft of classified information in CIA history.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Schulte "caused untold damage to our national security in his quest for revenge against the CIA for its response to Schulte's security breaches while employed there."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for developments.

Cara Tabachnick

Cara Tabachnick is a news editor and journalist at CBSNews.com. Cara began her career on the crime beat at Newsday. She has written for Marie Claire, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. She reports on justice and human rights issues. Contact her at cara.tabachnick@cbsinteractive.com

First published on February 1, 2024 / 5:33 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.