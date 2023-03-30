Watch CBS News
Syndicated Local

Jonathan the Husky down on all fours trying to find charter flight to Final Four

/ CNN

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

 STORRS, Connecticut  -- Jonathan the Husky is praying for a flight to Houston.

The handlers for the University of Connecticut's live mascot said he simply won't fit on a plane.

"I can fly on a chartered flight that has two seats for me and another two for my assistants," Jonathan the XIV told followers on Twitter. "I'm really a good boy and just need to be given the opportunity to represent UConn in Texas."

Jonathan posted that he plans on cheering the team on from home turf.

His attendants posted over the winter that he underwent surgery for a growth on his spleen. The recovery took several weeks.

The UConn men's basketball team earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament Final Four in Houston where it will take on the Miami Hurricanes.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 12:47 PM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.