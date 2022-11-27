Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

AP — Musician Jon Batiste is on tap to perform at President Joe Biden's first White House state dinner on Thursday, highlighting long-standing ties between the United States and France and honoring President Emmanuel Macron.

"An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste's music inspires and brings people together," said Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden, whose office is overseeing dinner preparations.

"We're thrilled to have him perform at the White House for the first state dinner of the Biden-Harris administration," Valdivia said.

Batiste, 36, most recently was bandleader and musical director of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," leaving the broadcast after a seven-year run.

He won five Grammy Awards earlier this year, including for album of the year for "We Are."