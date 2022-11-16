Jojo's father, grandmother are back in South Florida, facing several charges

MIAMI - The father and grandmother of Jojo Morales are back in South Florida. He's the little boy who police say was abducted to Canada by them.

Jorge Morales has been extra back in South Florida, weeks after the boy was returned to his mother.

Hes facing several charges including attempted false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon. Lilliam Morales was ordered to be held without bond.

She's charged with interference with custody and removing Jojo from the state.

Morales could also face additional charges.

The judge ordered her to stay away from jojo and his mother.

Jojo was found in Canada -- two months after he disappeared.