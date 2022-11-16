Watch CBS News
Local News

Jojo's father, grandmother are back in South Florida, facing several charges

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Jojo's father, grandmother are back in South Florida, facing several charges
Jojo's father, grandmother are back in South Florida, facing several charges 00:37

MIAMI - The father and grandmother of Jojo Morales are back in South Florida. He's the little boy who police say was abducted to Canada by them.

Jorge Morales has been extra back in South Florida, weeks after the boy was returned to his mother.

Hes facing several charges including attempted false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon. Lilliam Morales was ordered to be held without bond.

She's charged with interference with custody and removing Jojo from the state.
Morales could also face additional charges.

The judge ordered her to stay away from jojo and his mother.

Jojo was found in Canada -- two months after he disappeared. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 6:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.