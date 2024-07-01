Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital launches new lanyards to help keep kids safe while swimming

MIAMI -- Although swimming can be fun it can also be dangerous. Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital wants to make sure that children are safe in the water.

"One of the most important things is that if the kids are going to be anywhere near any body of water, so whether it's in the ocean, the lake or pool make sure they are supervised at all times," said Dr. Tamar Levene with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

And to make sure that happens Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital has launched a new tool that will help. They have created these water watchers on duty lanyards for the designated supervised adult wear.

"The nice thing about wearing the tag such as the one that we have put out is that it helps other people to identify who the water watcher is. It reminds you that you're in that role as well as other people that you're in that role that your so obligation is to watch everyone in the water at all times," said Dr Levene.

The backside of the water watcher tag also has safety steps to always keep in mind. Such as remaining alert and focused, keeping a constant headcount of children, curtailing any dangerous play in or by the water, never leaving children alone in the water and staying on duty until you can pass the badge to another responsible adult.

"Another thing with the water watcher is they should remain sober at all times, so someone who is not drinking or not I could be drinking it's important with the fourth of July holiday everyone's having barbecues there's alcohol frequently involved, so silver adult should be responsible for watching everyone in the pool," said Dr. Levene.

Also, make sure the pool gates are properly installed and all windows and doors are locked so that kids cannot get into the pool unsupervised. You can pick up a free lanyard at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. They will also be giving them out a community events.