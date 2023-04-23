Joan Murray Honored with Legacy Award by Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

ORLANDO – For over 25 years, Joan Murray has spent her time in South Florida covering everything for the community she calls home. Saturday, Murray was honored with the Legacy Award by The Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists.

Those who work closely with the seasoned vet describe Murray as gracious and passionate with relentless dedication to excellence.

Murray began her South Florida career in 2001 shortly before the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Since then, she's covered natural disasters, government, and everything in between.

The legacy award recognizes journalists who have served the community for at least 25 years in Florida.