Jim talks with Miami-Dade's new sheriff and discusses the future of abortion in Florida

A talk with the new MIami-Dade sheriff and a look at the future of abortion in Florida on Facing Sou

ONE-ON-ONE WITH MIAMI-DADE'S NEW SHERIFF

Jim interviews Rosanna "Rosie" Cordero-Stutz who was elected this week as the sheriff of Miami-Dade, the first elected sheriff in the county in 60 years. The two discuss Rosie's plans and her vision for the department in the coming days, weeks and months.

Guest: Rosie Cordero-Stutz/Miami-Dade Sheriff-elect

ABORTION IN FLORIDA

What's next for abortion in Florida now that the Amendment to rescind the 6-week ban failed to get the support of 60 percent of voters? Jim talks to the executive director of the Florida Women's Freedom Coalition about that.

Guest: Anna Hockhammer/Exec. Dir., Florida Women's Freedom Coalition