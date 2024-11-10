Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida

Jim talks with Miami-Dade's new sheriff and discusses the future of abortion in Florida

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

A talk with the new MIami-Dade sheriff and a look at the future of abortion in Florida on Facing Sou
A talk with the new MIami-Dade sheriff and a look at the future of abortion in Florida on Facing Sou 23:55

ONE-ON-ONE WITH MIAMI-DADE'S NEW SHERIFF

Jim interviews Rosanna "Rosie" Cordero-Stutz who was elected this week as the sheriff of Miami-Dade, the first elected sheriff in the county in 60 years. The two discuss Rosie's plans and her vision for the department in the coming days, weeks and months.

Guest: Rosie Cordero-Stutz/Miami-Dade Sheriff-elect

ABORTION IN FLORIDA

What's next for abortion in Florida now that the Amendment to rescind the 6-week ban failed to get the support of 60 percent of voters? Jim talks to the executive director of the Florida Women's Freedom Coalition about that.

Guest: Anna Hockhammer/Exec. Dir., Florida Women's Freedom Coalition

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.