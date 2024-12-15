Jim talks one-on-one with Miami-Dade teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats

Jim talks one-on-one with Karla Hernandez-Mats

Jim talks to Karla Hernandez-Mats, the President of the United Teachers of Dade, about the special election vote held among teachers which soundly defeated efforts of The Freedom Foundation, a right-wing think tank, to decertify the county's teachers union. This is part of a bigger story we have covered over the past two years – efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republicans in Tallahassee to undermine unions across the state. The United Teachers of Dade was the Freedom Foundation's main target. Jim and his guest also discuss the state of education in Florida.

Guest: Karla Hernandez-Mats, Pres., United Teachers of Dade