Jim talks one-on-one with Florida House minority leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

A week after interviewing Republican State Rep. Danny Perez of Miami, who is the new Florida House Speaker, Jim goes one-on-one with Fentrice Driskell, the Florida House minority leader. 

The two discuss the expectations Democrats have in Tallahassee with Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature; and whether Driskell thinks Republicans will continue to give Gov. Ron DeSantis everything he wants as he enters the last two years of his final term as Florida's governor.

Guest: State Rep. Fentrice Driskell/ D- House Minority Leader

