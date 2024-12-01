Jim talks one-on-one with Florida House minority leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell

One-on-one with the Florida House Minority Leader

A week after interviewing Republican State Rep. Danny Perez of Miami, who is the new Florida House Speaker, Jim goes one-on-one with Fentrice Driskell, the Florida House minority leader.

The two discuss the expectations Democrats have in Tallahassee with Republican supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature; and whether Driskell thinks Republicans will continue to give Gov. Ron DeSantis everything he wants as he enters the last two years of his final term as Florida's governor.

Guest: State Rep. Fentrice Driskell/ D- House Minority Leader