Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida

Jim talks one-on-one with Feeding South Florida's CEO Paco Velez

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Jim talks one-on-one with Feeding South Florida's CEO Paco Velez
Jim talks one-on-one with Feeding South Florida's CEO Paco Velez 10:25

Jim talks one-on-one with Feeding South Florida's CEO

We are in the thick of the holiday season. 

While most of us likely had enough food on the table as family and friends celebrated Thanksgiving, more and more South Floridians are experiencing food insecurity. 

Feeding South Florida has for years been providing food to those in need. Jim talks with the organization's CEO about how they are managing this year and how others can help make the holidays more memorable for those who might otherwise have to do without.

Guest: Paco Velez/CEO, Feeding South Florida

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.