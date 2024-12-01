Jim talks one-on-one with Feeding South Florida's CEO Paco Velez

Jim talks one-on-one with Feeding South Florida's CEO

We are in the thick of the holiday season.

While most of us likely had enough food on the table as family and friends celebrated Thanksgiving, more and more South Floridians are experiencing food insecurity.

Feeding South Florida has for years been providing food to those in need. Jim talks with the organization's CEO about how they are managing this year and how others can help make the holidays more memorable for those who might otherwise have to do without.

Guest: Paco Velez/CEO, Feeding South Florida