DAVIE - First Lady Dr. Jill Bill Biden delivered the keynote address at a cancer survivorship summit at Nova Southeast University on Monday.

President Joe Biden has made it his "moonshot" goal to end cancer as we know it.

"Our White House initiative to build a world where cancer is not a death sentence. Where we stop cancer before it starts. Where we invest in innovative research and help patients and families navigate this journey," she said. "Where we catch it early and help people live longer, healthier, happier lives."

During her speech, Dr. Biden spoke about what is happening now and the future leading up to a cure.

US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is hosting the summit. On her website, is said the event focuses on gaps in survivorship care, discussion on policy proposals, and looks at national and Florida community-based resources.

Both women have had their lives touched by cancer. Wasserman Schultz is a breast cancer survivor while Dr. Biden's stepson, Beau Biden, died from brain cancer.

Also attending the summit are US Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and tennis great, and cancer survivor, Martina Navratilova.

There are more than 18 million cancer survivors in the United States, and 26 million are expected by 2040.