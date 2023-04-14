Watch CBS News
Jetliners clip wings at Miami International Airport, no injuries reported

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - An incident involving two jetliners is under investigation at Miami International Airport on Thursday night. 

Miami International Airport Communications Director Greg Chin said, "Air Transat flight 949 had just arrived from Toronto and was taxiing to the gate at 9:30 when its wing clipped the wing of an Emirates aircraft parked at the gate next to it."

CBS News Miami sources tell us both jetliners were full of passengers at the time of the incident. 

Emergency personnel responded to the incident, but there were no injuries reported. 

Both airliners were damaged. 

This incident is under investigation. 

First published on April 13, 2023 / 10:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

