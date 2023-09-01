JetBlue suspends all routes to Cuba

MIAMI - JetBlue announced Thursday that it will suspend all routes to Cuba with the final day of service being September 17, 2023.

In 2016, JetBlue made history by becoming the first U.S. airline to operate a commercial flight between the two countries in more than 50 years.

"Demand for travel to the island has been significantly affected by changes to the regulatory landscape and restrictions on our customers' ability to enter Cuba. We look forward to resuming our service to Havana and continuing to pursue opportunities within Cuba should travel become more accessible in the future," airline officials said.

JetBlue said they will be providing full refunds to affected customers.