Jean Segura hits game-ending single as Marlins beat Cubs 3-2

By CBS Miami Team

/ AP

MIAMI - Jean Segura hit a game-ending RBI single, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Jorge Soler sparked the winning rally with a leadoff single. Michael Rucker (1-1) then plunked Luis Arraez and Avisaíl García before Segura hit a grounder back up the middle and through a drawn-in infield for the winning hit.

A.J. Puk (3-0) got three outs for the win. Chicago put two runners on with two out in the top half of the ninth, but Nelson Velázquez bounced into a forceout at second.

Miami improved to 8-0 in one-run games this season. The Marlins also are 3-0 in their teal jerseys this year.

The Cubs wasted a strong start by Marcus Stroman, who allowed two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Chicago went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled twice and stole two bases for the Marlins. Jesús Luzardo also pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball.

The Cubs grabbed a 2-1 lead on Eric Hosmer's pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh. Hosmer drove in Cody Bellinger, who tripled with one out on a line drive to left.

The Marlins tied it in the bottom half of the inning. Arraez walked, advanced to third on García's single and scored on Segura's single to left.

CBS Miami Team
First published on April 28, 2023 / 9:37 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

