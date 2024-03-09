Watch CBS News
Jazz in the Gardens returns to South Florida for the weekend

By Chelsea Jones

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — Miami Gardens is hosting its 17th annual Jazz in the Gardens festival this weekend!

The concert series hosted on Saturday and Sunday includes headliners Maxwell, Summer Walker and Jazmine Sullivan.

The festivities kicked off with an opening night party followed by the "Women's Impact Luncheon" hosted by CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones. The event celebrated influential women making a significant impact in our community across several fields.

At the luncheon, Chelsea had a one-on-one conversation with artist Fantasia! She talked about balancing being a mom and a media mogul and emphasized the importance of mentoring the next generation of leaders.

Jazz in The Gardens is hosted at Hard Rock Stadium and draws crowds of several thousand to South Florida.

