Jazz at Joe's raises $240,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program

MIAMI - What goes well with stone crabs and key lime pie?

A side of giving back to the community, of course!

On Tuesday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami held one of its major annual fundraisers at the iconic Joe's Stone Crab restaurant.

It was the organization's most successful "Jazz at Joe's" event yet, raising more than $240,000 for the mentoring program aimed at allowing youth to achieve their full potential.

CBS 4's Lauren Pastrana served as MC while everyone enjoyed jazz music and stone crabs.

BBBS of Miami President and CEO Gale Nelson says while the focus is on helping kids, it's really a family effort.

"The foundation of everything we do is about the mentoring relationship," Nelson said. "But that allows us to get these kids and families engaged in workforce development, arts, music, academic enrichment, but not only that, it really speaks to the community."

Mayra Blanc was in search of community when she adopted three of her grandchildren and realized, she couldn't do it alone.

"I am one of the citizens here in this community that needs help," she said. "I need help. And I'm not ashamed to say I need help because they deserve it."

Her grandson, 10-year-old D'Anthony wants to be a doctor and says he loves spending time with his big brother Javier.

"He helps me with my math. We can go places and we have fun at those places we go," he said.

For Mayra, it was a match made in heaven.

"It's a family. I consider them family," she said.

If you're interested in sponsoring a Big Brother Big Sister match, it costs roughly $4 a day. That's less than the price of a single stone crab claw or a nice cup of coffee.

Click here for more information.