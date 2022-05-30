Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics beat Miami Heat 100-96 in Game 7, advance to NBA Finals
MIAMI - The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 100-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals.
Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics, scoring 26 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out 6 assists.
Jalen Brown and Marcus Smart each recorded 24 points.
Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat, scoring 35 points, shot 13-24 from the field, and grabbed 9 rebounds.
Butler played all 48 minutes of Game 7, topping his 46-minutes performance in Game 6.
Kyle Lowry scored 15 points.
Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double, scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
The Heat had the chance to take the lead with 16 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter after Jimmy Butler's fast-break 3-point shot attempt.
Although the Heat did not reach their second NBA Finals in three seasons, the team did accomplish plenty this season.
Securing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, winning their 15th division title, and the best home record (29-12) were some team highlights from the Heat in the 2021-22 regular season.
Jimmy Butler recorded one of his better seasons sporting the Heat uniform, averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.
Third-year sensation and the NBA's 6th Man of the Year Tyler Herro made his return after missing the last three games with a groin injury.
Herro did not score in Game 7.
This is the Celtics' first NBA Finals appearance since 2010 after a duel with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, 22nd overall in franchise history.
Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors kicks off Thursday, June 2, from the Chase Arena.
