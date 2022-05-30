Watch CBS News
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics beat Miami Heat 100-96 in Game 7, advance to NBA Finals

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 100-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics, scoring 26 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out 6 assists.

Jalen Brown and Marcus Smart each recorded 24 points.

Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat, scoring 35 points, shot 13-24 from the field, and grabbed 9 rebounds.

Butler played all 48 minutes of Game 7, topping his 46-minutes performance in Game 6.

Kyle Lowry scored 15 points.

Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double, scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

The Heat had the chance to take the lead with 16 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter after Jimmy Butler's fast-break 3-point shot attempt.

Although the Heat did not reach their second NBA Finals in three seasons, the team did accomplish plenty this season.

Securing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, winning their 15th division title, and the best home record (29-12) were some team highlights from the Heat in the 2021-22 regular season.

Jimmy Butler recorded one of his better seasons sporting the Heat uniform, averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

Third-year sensation and the NBA's 6th Man of the Year Tyler Herro made his return after missing the last three games with a groin injury.

Herro did not score in Game 7.

This is the Celtics' first NBA Finals appearance since 2010 after a duel with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, 22nd overall in franchise history.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors kicks off Thursday, June 2, from the Chase Arena.

