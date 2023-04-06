Dolphins great Jason Taylor looks forward to 'develop, impact' UM football talent

MIAMI - From racking up tackles for the Miami Dolphins to now the Miami Hurricanes, Jason Taylor brings physicality to the field.

UM defensive line coach Jason Taylor can now get his hands dirty on the practice field, and blow his whistle a time or two.

"I wore it last year, I just didn't get to use it, but it's good, we don't use it a whole lot out here anyways," Taylor said.

As Taylor enters his first season sporting the UM green and orange, he has high hopes to help the team out.

"It's great to be back out here on the grass, officially coaching, and help develop and impact kids," he added.

As UM head coach Mario Cristobal approaches his second season as the team's head coach, Taylor recognizes the talent on the team roster.

"We have a great group of young men that are understanding coach Cristobal's culture and the standard in the room and how it has to be every time we touch the grass," Taylor said.

Taylor acknowledges that players will have about 4 years to play collegiate football and says his goal is to not waste " a single day" out on the field.

Taylor played 13 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and finished his career with 139.5 sacks, the sixth-most in NFL history at the time of his retirement following the 2011 season.