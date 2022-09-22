Sen. Pizzo taking Gov. DeSantis to court to block spending more taxpayer money on out of state migrant flights

MIAMI - Florida Senator Jason Pizzo said he's taking Governor Ron DeSantis to court to block him from spending any more taxpayer money on migrant flights from the southern border to other states.

Pizzo said the governor's administration broke the law when they paid for flights to move Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Massachusetts.

In justifying the flights, DeSantis pointed to a provision in the state budget that sets aside $12 million for a new program to transport migrants unlawfully in the United States.

Pizzo points out that the budget, signed into law by Desantis in June, states that the money was for transporting those individuals "from this state." All of the individuals transported by Florida were picked up in Texas.

Florida spent $600 thousand to move the migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard.

Pizzo said that a legal challenge seeking an emergency injunction is "imminent" and he is hoping for a hearing by the end of the week.

Another legal challenge on the migrants' flight has been filed by attorneys with Lawyers for Civil Rights and Alianza Americas. The class action suit names DeSantis, the state's transportation secretary, and the state of Florida. It says they are responsible for the "illegal scheme" to transport 50 migrants last week under the false pretenses of housing and jobs being arranged for them.

Oscar Chacon, the Executive Director of Alianza Americas, said his group has been hearing about similar situations for some time.

"Alianza Americas has actually been very busy with this subject matter from the beginning. Buses arriving to (Washington) DC without anyone knowing where they were arriving. Our members there have been extremely busy trying to respond in the best way possible. We've seen these same patterns repeated in New York City, in Chicago, and more recently in Massachusetts," he said.

The lawsuit claims that the migrants were told they were going to Boston or Washington, "which was completely false," and were induced with perks such as $10 McDonald's gift certificates.

The lawsuit also mentions the migrants were deceived by officials promising help for the refugees and many said they would not have gone if they had known the truth.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, the governor's office released the consent documents migrants signed.

Though the English version does mention Massachusetts, the Spanish translation did not. The form didn't give much detail about what would happen once the migrants reached their final destination.

DeSantis' communications director, Taryn Fenske, issued a statement that read in part:

"The transportation of the immigrants to Martha's Vineyard was done on a voluntary basis.



The immigrants were homeless, hungry, and abandoned - and these activists didn't care about them then. Florida's program gave them a fresh start in a sanctuary state and these individuals opted to take advantage of chartered flights to Massachusetts."