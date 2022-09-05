Jason Jenkins: Celebration of life at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI – The Dolphins will hold a public tribute for Jason Jenkins, their vice president of communications and community affairs, who died Saturday at the age of 47.

It will be held at Hard Rock Stadium starting at 4 p.m.

The team is also launching two charitable funds in his honor; one to support his children's education and the other to help the community programs supported by him.

He died unexpectedly last weekend.

He leaves behind a wife and three children as well as a lasting legacy and impact on South Florida.