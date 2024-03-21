Janitor arrested for allegedly paying 12-year-old $5 to perform sex acts in Northwest Miami-Dade private school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE — A private school janitor was arrested earlier this week for allegedly paying a 12-year-old to perform oral sex on him in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Police announced on Thursday that they arrested and charged 33-year-old Jermaine Garrett-Hudson with human trafficking along with lewd and lascivious battery.

According to the arrest affidavit, MDPD was contacted on February 28 regarding a December 2023 incident that occurred at the Sheyes of Miami Learn Centers to speak with the victim.

The victim told police that while at school, Garrett-Hudson approached them at the water fountain and exposed himself, prompting the victim to run away back to their classroom. When they looked back, Garrett-Hudson then allegedly held out $5 to lure the victim back, the affidavit stated.

At this moment, he then told the victim that if they performed oral sex on him, he would pay them. The victim agreed and committed the act before Garrett-Hudson paid them and went their separate ways.

On Tuesday, Garrett-Hudson was then taken into custody at his home by MDPD's Human Trafficking Squad and brought him into the Northside station for interrogation.

After signing a Miranda rights form, Garrett-Hudson denied the allegations, saying that it was "impossible" to do anything of that nature because there was a staff member in every area of the school and limited privacy in the building, the affidavit stated.

After the interrogation ended, he was charged accordingly and transported to jail.