Jacory Barney, wide receiver at Miami Palmetto HS: A Nat Moore Trophy nominee

MIAMI -- This week's CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee features Miami Palmetto High School Wide Receiver Jacory Barney.

CBS News Miami's Trish Christakis shows us what makes Barney so valuable on the field for the Panthers.

>>>Nominate a player for Nat Moore Trophy

Jacory Barney Junior is listed as an athlete….

"Yeah I'm like a Swiss Army knife"

He shines the best as a wide receiver….but he can really do it all.

"I grew up playing defensive back….I was a hitter, my little league coaches used to tell me when you go to college go to play defense. But I was good on offense. I played running back, defensive back and when I got to this level, I played QB too, but at this level. Here, when I'm at QB it's a threat because I can throw it I can run it so it's scary for defense."

Simply put, he knows how to make plays.

And The confidence he has in himself gets him there every time….

"I just know when I'm on the field I'm better than everybody that's the mentality you got to have playing football though. I got to show, I always knew I was him when I get out there I know I'm that guy and I got to play to a high level that people expect me to be at"

He credits that confidence to one person….

"I got it from my mom, the confidence she instilled in it me. A single mom, everything is her. This young man here is all Candace".

He committed to Nebraska— his former high school teammate and fellow Nat Moore trophy nominee, Willis McGhee, are going together.

"We always said it would be cool To play together….we FaceTime about it and now it's reality"