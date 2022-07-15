Watch CBS News
Local News

Medical examiner: Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Trump family mourns loss of Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife 02:37

NEW YORK -- Ivana Trump died from blunt impact injuries, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.

Trump was found dead in her Manhattan apartment Thursday. Sources told CBS2 she was found on a staircase after police were called to her apartment for a wellness check.

The medical examiner's office says Trump suffered blunt impact injuries to her torso and her death has been ruled accidental.

Trump was 73 years old. She was former president Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of his eldest children -- Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 6:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.