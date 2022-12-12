It's not just flu season for us, but also our dogs

MIAMI - It's not just cold and flu season for us, canine flu and other viruses that make dogs sick are also spreading.

Like people, pets are also dealing with plenty of viruses that can make them sick right now. There's canine influenza and pneumovirus.

"Most dogs will experience 10 to 14 days of runny nose and coughing, but there is a significant subset of those dogs that will progress to pneumonia that can be very life threatening," said Dr. Cynda Crawford with the University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine.

Some animal shelters have had to suspend dog adoptions because of flu or pneumovirus cases, like the Pinellas County Animal Services.

"Once it starts spreading, it just it just goes," said Pinellas Animal Services Director Doug Brightwell.

Dr. Crawford said the message is the same for sick pets as it is for sick people.

"Limit their activity so that they can get some rest. Be sure to confine them at home because whatever's causing their cold is likely contagious to other dogs," she said.

While there is no vaccine for pneumovirus, there is a canine influenza vaccine. So if you're planning to board your dogs over Christmas, now is the time to get the vaccination.

"The timing is so important because their antibody production is what needs to build up," said veterinarian Dr. Jimmy Davis.

Dog owners should always be on the lookout for warning signs. If your dog stops eating or has difficulty breathing, contact your veterinarian. Getting your dog vaccinated for canine influenza may not prevent infection altogether, but it may reduce the severity and duration of the illness, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.