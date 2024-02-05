It's National Weatherperson Day

MIAMI - We see them on television all the time and often never give them a second thought.

They tell us if we need to grab an umbrella before we head out, if we're in for record heat or cold, or if there is a big storm headed our way.

Well, on February 5th, we celebrate them on National Weatherperson Day.

Why February 5th? It commemorates the birth of John Jeffries who is one of America's first weather observers.

John began taking daily weather observations in Boston in 1774. He also took the first balloon weather observation over London in 1784.

He carried a thermometer, a barometer, and a hygrometer to a height of 9,000 feet. This day recognizes the men and women who collectively provide Americans with the best weather, water, and climate forecasts and warning services of any nation.

So hats off to CBS News Miami Chief Meteorologist Ivan Cabrera and meteorologists Lissette Gonzalez, KC Sherman, and Dave Warren. Keep doing what you do to keep us informed and safe.

