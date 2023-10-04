Watch CBS News
It's National Taco Day

MIAMI - Forget Taco Tuesday, because Wednesday marked National Taco Day. 

This morning,  a local favorite "Tiagos Tacos" rolled into our TV station in their food truck and cooked up some delicious chicken birra tacos.

Whether you like hard shell or soft, stuff it with your favorite meat and toppings and enjoy. 

Many restaurants are offering specials to make the occasion.  

For more on Tiagos Tacos, click here.   

First published on October 4, 2023 / 3:07 PM

