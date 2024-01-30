MIAMI - It's National Plan for Travel Day, a day Americans are encouraged to plan their vacation days for the rest of the year.

The hot destinations people are traveling to are changing, and those new destinations are filled with small, boutique hotels that fill up quickly, so your best bet for the perfect vacation is to start planning today.



"It's the best thing you can do to have the best price and the availability," Alberto Ortiz said. "It's important to start planning a trip like three to six months before starting the trip."

Alberto Ortiz is the CEO of Hanimun travel agency.

"We specialize in organizing honeymoons," he said.

He partners with 20,000 hotels around the world. He said the popular destinations shifted in recent years.

"Americans typically used to go to Cancun or Bahamas, but we can see that these past years, with the rise of TikTok and social media, they are starting to travel to Europe," said Ortiz.

Argenid Blanco with Tours and Tickets recommends a year in advance for big trips.

"You have the ability to have a very good price for everything, for cruises to hotels, and also for excursions," she said.

She said the best time to travel depends on the destination.

"For example, traveling to Greece, the best time to travel is between May to the end of September," she said. "If you travel to like Dubai, that season is completely different because you need to be traveling from November to March."

Both agreed cruises are hot right now too. So many tourists end up here in Miami and natives hit the seas with them.

"The cruise sales are in very high demand," she said. "It is unbelievable. During the pandemic, the people were very afraid to take cruises, but the industry came back very strong"