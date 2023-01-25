It's National Florida Day, fun facts about the Sunshine State

MIAMI – If you need a reason to celebrate, then try celebrating National Florida Day which is today!

The history of Florida dates back to 1845 when it joined the United States of America. Although Florida became the 27th US state on March 3, 1845, National Florida Day is celebrated on January 25 each year.

Also known as the Sunshine State, Florida is famous for its warm and sunny weather and beautiful landscape.

Native Americans were the earliest inhabitants of Florida. During the 18th and 19th centuries, Florida was under colonial rule by France, Spain, and Great Britain.

Two decades after it became a territory of the United States in 1921, Florida joined in as the 27th state of the USA.

FUN FLORIDA FACTS: