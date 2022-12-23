Christmas! What's Open & Closed

MIAMI - Plenty of businesses and agencies will be shut down for the Christmas holiday.

Here's a quick look at what is open and closed on Christmas Day.

GOVERNMENT

Federal offices: Closed

State offices: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed

Garbage collection in Miami-Dade and Broward: No trash pick-up

Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed

BUSINESS

Banks: Closed

Postal service: Closed, no deliveries

TRANSIT

Miami-Dade Metrobus will be operating on a Sunday schedule. Metrorail and Metromover will be operating on their regular weekend schedule.

Broward County Transit will run a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.

Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule on Christmas Day

SHOPPING/RESTAURANTS

Malls: Closed

Starbucks: Hours vary by location

7-Eleven: Most stores are open 365 days a year

Circle K: Open

CVS: Open on Christmas Day, but with reduced hours. Be sure to call your local store for hours.

Walgreens: Most open with adjusted hours

Wawa: Most open 365 days a year

Applebees: Open

Benihana: Open

Denny's: Open

Dunkin': Open

Flannigan's: Open

Hooter's: Open

McDonald's: Hours vary by location

IHOP: Hours vary by location

Panda Express: Open

Publix: Closed

Winn-Dixie: Closed

Costco: Closed

Target: Closed

Walmart: Closed

PARKS

All Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers, and natural areas, with the exception of Everglades Holiday Park, will be closed on Christmas Day.