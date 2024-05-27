It's calm and dry out there

MIAMI - Monday heralds a hot and humid Memorial Day with highs in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

It will feel like the triple-digits when you factor in the humidity.

We are enjoying a dry start but later on a few storms will develop this afternoon.

The rain chance rises tomorrow and the rest of the week with scattered storms possible every day.

Highs will remain above average in the low 90s throughout the work and school week.

This weekend will not be as hot with highs in the upper 80s Saturday.

The breeze will build with some passing storms. Sunday highs climb to around 90 degrees.

This Saturday, June 1. marks the start of Hurricane Season.

Watch our Hurricane Special this Thursday, May 30, live at 7 p.m.