'It's been so cool to see the team grow' Hurricanes fans head to Houston to cheer team on

By Jacqueline Quynh

/ CBS Miami

Miami Hurricanes fans head to Houston to cheer team on in NCAA Final Four
Miami Hurricanes fans head to Houston to cheer team on in NCAA Final Four 02:00

MIAMI - Friday is expected to be a busy travel day for University of Miami and Florida Atlantic Univesity basketball fans as they make their way to Houston to cheer on their respective teams in the NCAA's Final Four on Saturday.

UM fans have booked flights out west at both Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International.

Airfares are pricey, likely because of how close the travel date is and increased demand. Friday morning prices ranged from $600 to $1,500.

But that didn't seem to bother those who were heading out on early morning flights.

"It's been so cool to see the team grow. I mean, I started watching them like when I was in high school. They've always been a favorite team. It's so cool to see them make it so far and make history," said one UM student fan waiting for her flight at MIA.

"If we make it to the championship game and possibly win it all, that would be something that not a lot of college kids can witness. So, we had to go," said another student.

Stormy weather caused some delays on Thursday and there may be more bad weather on Friday. Airport officials say those heading out should arrive two hours before their flight. 

Jacqueline Quynh
Jacqueline Quynh

Jacqueline Quynh is a CBS Miami reporter. My philosophy about news is simple: I aim to tell a story while focusing on the people who graciously let me into their lives.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 6:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

