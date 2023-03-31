'It's been so cool to see the team grow' Hurricanes fans head to Houston to cheer team on

Miami Hurricanes fans head to Houston to cheer team on in NCAA Final Four

MIAMI - Friday is expected to be a busy travel day for University of Miami and Florida Atlantic Univesity basketball fans as they make their way to Houston to cheer on their respective teams in the NCAA's Final Four on Saturday.

UM fans have booked flights out west at both Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International.

Airfares are pricey, likely because of how close the travel date is and increased demand. Friday morning prices ranged from $600 to $1,500.

But that didn't seem to bother those who were heading out on early morning flights.

"It's been so cool to see the team grow. I mean, I started watching them like when I was in high school. They've always been a favorite team. It's so cool to see them make it so far and make history," said one UM student fan waiting for her flight at MIA.

"If we make it to the championship game and possibly win it all, that would be something that not a lot of college kids can witness. So, we had to go," said another student.

Stormy weather caused some delays on Thursday and there may be more bad weather on Friday. Airport officials say those heading out should arrive two hours before their flight.