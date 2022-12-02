'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic

MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know.

"Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami.

Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles.

Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami.

"We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's a small price to pay…Just leave a little quicker to allow yourself extra time and ball harder to afford the Uber," says artists Nick Cooney and Drew Doorman.

Ride-sharing services have been expensive this week.

Some people saying the surge in prices has been so high they chose to rent places close to the exhibits they want to see so they can walk!

"Ubering is tough, so we stay by the convention center last night and that's where we went last night, so we walked," says Ellen.

Kristina Schneider is in town visiting from Chicago and says the prices of rideshares here are doubled what she's used to in Chicago.

"Anywhere from $30 to $100" and that's not going very far.

"It just took us 26 minutes to go probably a drive that's 10 minutes."

If you're planning on heading to the beach, there are a couple of options. Miami Beach officials say you can take advantage of their free citywide Miami Beach trolly.